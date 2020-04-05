Thumbs up for Health D-G’s creative shot and message

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 2, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — A superimposed picture of the KLCC landscape dotted with microscopic images of the Covid-19 virus posted by Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on Twitter and Facebook earlier today has earned much praise from netizens and appears to have achieved its desired impact.

Noor Hisham also posed this loaded question as a caption for the picture: “If you can see the Covid-19 virus in its actual form, and spreading like this, would you leave home?”

The caption ended with: “Make a wise decision. Stay home. Break the Covid-19 chain”, and soon after his posting was shared by netizens on Facebook and retweeted 25,500 times in just three hours after it was uploaded.

It also got a massive 18,000 likes and 4,300 ‘love’ emoji reactions on Facebook and 19,000 likes on Twitter.

On Twitter, @PutriLea3 wrote: I will not dare to go out even now Covid-19 is invisible, while @adisofri hoped for everyone to just stay at home so that there would not be further extensions to the movement control order.

“Fikirkanlah juga kepada mereka yang bekerja mencari rezeki secara harian. Jangan pentingkan diri. Ikut saranan (Think of those living on daily wages. Don’t be selfish. Comply with directives),” he wrote.

@daksempoi500 meanwhile had this to say: “Terbaik DG. Kena lukis gambar juga baharu depa ini faham (Good work DG. Only when presented in visuals, would they understand)”.

Many also prayed that Dr Noor Hisham and Health Ministry staff would remain safe, healthy and protected from Covid-19.

@abgirwan wrote: “I pray that Datuk Dr Hisham & team are well & safe. We are indebted to you for your fine services and sacrifice. — Bernama