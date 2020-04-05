Shamsul Anuar: Six-month rental waiver for federal govt premises to cost RM20m

Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah speaks to media at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, March 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The six-month rent exemption for canteens, cafeterias, convenience stores and other outlets operating in federal government buildings will involve costs of about RM20 million, says Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He said the amount did not include the rent of 220 nurseries at public sector workplaces throughout the country, totalling RM5.28 million.

“Ministries and agencies which rent out Federal Government-owned premises such as school canteens, nurseries, cafeterias, convenience stores and others that are in operation should liaise with their respective operators to implement this decision.

“This initiative will ease the burden faced by operators who have been affected by their inability to carry on with business during the movement control order (MCO) following the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page here today.

He said the leasing of Federal Government building spaces came under the jurisdiction of the Federal Lands Commissioner and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when announcing the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package on March 27 said Federal government-owned premises, which includes all premises owned by agencies and statutory bodies of the Federal government were entitled to a six-month rental waiver. — Bernama