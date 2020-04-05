MCO: New operating hours for Perak wholesale markets from tomorrow

Army and police personnel conducting roadblock checks during the movement control order (MCO) in Shah Alam April 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, April 5 — The Perak government has fixed new operating hours for wholesale markets in the state during the second phase of movement control order (MCO) until April 14.

Perak state secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim said the new operating hours, effective tomorrow, for wet food items such as poultry and seafood are from 4am to 10am, while for vegetables and fruits, from 11am to 4pm.

“From 10am to 11am, all wholesale markets will be closed for cleaning,” he said in a statement here, today.

According to the statement, the state government took notice of the difficulty faced by the business community and industry players during the MCO period, implemented to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

The new operating hours was decided after a discussion with business communities in the state including the Perak chapter of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) held via video conference on Friday.

Wholesale market operating hours in Perak during the MCO before this were from 4am to 10am. — Bernama