Covid-19: Dungun now orange zone, Lembah Pantai top red zone for two days straight

Policemen along with Army and RELA personnel join forces to man roadblocks near the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza April 3, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Lembah Pantai remained the nation’s top red zone for two consecutive days while Dungun in Terengganu has been classified as an orange zone which is a category just one step below red zone, the latest data released today by the Health Ministry shows.

Terengganu’s second orange zone

Terengganu recorded its second consecutive orange zone categorisation after Dungun was classified the second orange zone in the state.

This comes after Covid-19 infections recorded from Dungun increased from 17 to 20 on April 4.

Dungun’s categorisation came just a day after Besut’s orange zone categorisation on April 3.

According to the Health Ministry’s designation of hotspots, orange zones are those where between 20 and 40 Covid-19 cases have been recorded, while those known as red zones are where more than 40 cases have been reported.

With the addition of this new orange zone, the total number of orange zones in Malaysia is now 23.

As of April 4 noon, the number of cases in Malaysia’s 23 Covid-19 orange zones are: Rembau (40), Cheras (38), Lahad Datu (38), Seberang Perai Tengah (36), Putrajaya (36), Kuala Muda (32), Kuala Selangor (32), Kota Samarahan (30), Kota Kinabalu (29), Kuantan (26), Muar (28), Jasin (28), Timur Laut (27), Hulu Selangor (26), Besut (25), Melaka Tengah (26), Kulai (24), Kota Setar (23), Sepang (23), Pekan (22), Alor Gajah (21), and Kuala Langat (20).

Lembah Pantai nation’s top red zone for two days straight

Lembah Pantai in Kuala Lumpur remained the district with the highest number of Covid-19 cases nationwide at 367 cases as of April 4.

Hulu Langat was the country’s top red zone for four consecutive days from March 30 until April 2.

The district of Petaling also overtook Hulu Langat at second place after it recorded an increase of 16 cases from 292 on April 3 to 308 on April 4.

In the latest data as of April 4, the number of Covid-19 cases in the 17 red zones are: Lembah Pantai (367), Petaling (308), Hulu Langat (307), Kuching (155), Seremban (146), Johor Bahru (137), Kluang (135), Kepong (104), Klang (88), Titiwangsa (86), Kota Bhru (82), Kinta (82), Gombak (77), Tawau (67), Hilir Perak (61), Jerantut (58) and Batu Pahat (47).

These 17 red zones alone account for a total of 2,307 Covid-19 cases.

In other words, 66 per cent of the 3,483 Covid-19 cases detected in Malaysia as of April 4 have been recorded in just these 17 red zones.

No green zones lost

There has been no change to the number of green zones or districts in Malaysia with zero Covid-19 cases, with the tally still at 31 as of April 4, unchanged since April 1.

The 31 green zones are spread out over six states: Including one district each in four states in peninsular Malaysia, nine districts in Sabah and 18 districts in Sarawak.

Originally, however, in the first batch of data released by the Health Ministry, Malaysia had a total of 39 districts in seven states on March 25 that had zero Covid-19 cases.

As of April 4, the total cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is 3,483, and the death toll stands at 57.