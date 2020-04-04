UPSI denies any performance during minister’s visit

Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad poses for a photo at her office in Putrajaya March 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

IPOH, April 4 — There was no performance during the visit of Higher Education Minister Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad to the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in Tanjung Malim today, said its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Shatar Sabran.

He said there were initial plans for a performance by the students, but it was cancelled on the advice of the Health Ministry and Higher Education Ministry (KPT).

“So only four people from the top management including the president of the student representative council met Noraini at the Student Centre, UPSI. Four KPT officers were also present.

“There was no performance as what was said that 20 students from the Music and Performing Arts Faculty would be attending the event,” he said in a statement posted on the university’s Facebook page.

Mohammad Shatar was commenting on a news portal report saying that UPSI staff were dissatisfied with Noraini’s visit to the university despite numerous programmes being cancelled following the Movement Control Order (MCO) since March 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said UPSI Academic Association president Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Faizal Nizam Lee Abdullah and General Officers Association president Saiful Lizan Mohd Lajis had lodged a police report denying the allegations.

UPSI had always ensured full compliance to the MCO at its two campuses, namely Sultan Azlan Shah and Sultan Abdul Jalil Shah, he added. — Bernama