Malaysia’s clinical waste increased by 27pc in March, says environment minister

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 ― The amount of clinical waste generated in the country increased by 27 per cent last month compared to a 17 per cent rise in February following the Covid-19 outbreak, said Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said the percentage was much higher compared to the earlier annual average due to a higher quantity of disposed gloves, face masks, and clinical attires following the pandemic.

“Therefore the ministry through the Department of Environment (DOE) will ensure such waste disposal is managed properly with regular collection and we are monitoring the concession companies appointed by the government to ensure the waste is properly disposed of to prevent pollution to the environment,” he said in a Bernama TV programme, Ruang Bicara last night.

In this regard, he said to ensure continuous water supply during the movement control order due to Covid-19, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) has directed state water operators to raise the content of chlorine in clean water from 0.2 parts per million (ppm) to 0.5 ppm.

He said the increase was in line with the guidelines set by the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure better treated water during the current situation.

“Nonetheless, the higher content is still within the permissible limit and the public need not worry about using water,” he said. ― Bernama