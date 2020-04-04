Fake news on Perai shopping centre visitors requiring Covid-19 test

GEORGE TOWN, April 4 — The Penang Health Department (JKNPP) today denied a viral message that members of the public who visited a shopping centre in Jalan Baru, Perai near here have to undergo Covid-19 screening following the discovery that two carriers of the virus had visited the premises.

JKNPP in a statement said the message is false and checks with the authorities found no infected or Covid-19 positive individuals had visited the shopping centre on March 31 as viralled over social media.

“The message is not true and the people are advised not to share or disseminate it (fake news),” it said in a statement today.

The fake message also claimed two virus carriers are now quarantined in Bukit Mertajam Hospital and the shopping centre management had apparently issued a memo on the matter. — Bernama