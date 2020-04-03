Ismail Sabri: Public compliance up, MCO arrests continue downward trend

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks during a roadblock in Batu Uban, Penang March 31, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The trend of arrests for flouting rules under the movement control order (MCO) continues to dip by 6.8 per cent, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob.

He said that the police yesterday arrested some 524 individuals at roadblocks and other places for various offences, a slight decrease from the 562 people recorded the day before.

“If we look at the trend, it was a 3.2 per cent decrease yesterday and now it is a 6.8 per cent decrease. I’m hoping this will continue as public compliance increases,” he said.

Of the 524 arrested, 451 were remanded while the others were allowed bail.

The police, together with the army, yesterday conducted some 737 roadblocks and examined 403,336 vehicles. Some 25,614 checks were conducted, Ismail Sabri added.

He also said 483 individuals were charged in court yesterday.

So far, over 4,713 people have been arrested and more than 1,932 people charged in court for going against the MCO.

The second phase of the MCO will continue until April 14.