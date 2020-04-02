Two medical groups work with Shopee to raise funds for frontliners fighting Covid-19

A screenshot of the Shopee website. Called the Shopee MMA COVID-19 Fund, donations collected will be channelled to the MMAF and spent on healthcare workers affected by the pandemic.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 ―The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) and the Malaysian Medical Association Foundation (MMAF), in collaboration with online shopping platform Shopee, have launched a national relief fund for healthcare workers battling Covid-19.

Called the Shopee MMA COVID-19 Fund, donations collected will be channelled to the MMAF and spent on healthcare workers affected by the pandemic.

“Our public healthcare workers are sacrificing time with loved ones, putting service above self to serve the nation in this difficult time.

“These brave souls are facing the enemy on the frontlines of this battle. Many do not realise that they are also putting themselves at risk to save our rakyat.

“I have the greatest admiration for their courage and spirit,” MMA president Dr N. Ganabaskaran said in a statement.

MMAF chairman Datuk Dr Krishnamoorthy Applanaidu said his group was pleased to be working with Shopee to help healthcare workers.

“Many Malaysians during this movement control order (MCO) period may prefer to shop online as they must remain at home.”

“We hope that while shopping for their items, Malaysians would spare some support for our medical frontliners who are working around the clock battling the Covid-19 pandemic at our public hospitals,” he said.

The Shopee MMA COVID-19 Fund is an official channel where donations can be made in support of frontline healthcare workers through the convenience of the Shopee App. Proceeds will go towards the welfare and needs of frontliners directly involved in battling the pandemic.

The fund is now accessible on MMA and MMAF’s digital storefront on Shopee, at www.shopee.com.my/m/shopeemmacovid19fund.

Donations of RM5 and above can be made via the app. Shopee will also match donations made to the fund.

As an initial contribution, MMA and the MMA Foundation will each donate RM25,000.