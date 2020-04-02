Sarawak Disaster Management Committee receives RM290k from public-listed companies in Covid-19 fight

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah (third from right) receives the donations from Datuk Richard Wee April 2, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister’s Office

KUCHING, April 2 — Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today received RM290,000 in donations from two-state based public listed companies and their directors to help fight the battle against Covid-19 in the state.

The donations were received by SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, from Datuk Richard Wee, vice chairman of both Hubline Berhad and Supreme Consolidated Resources Berhad, at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Hubline Berhad, a main board’s listed company with interest in the shipping industry, contributed RM100,000 to SDMC to provide essential medical supplies and equipment for healthcare professionals as well as frontliners who put their lives at risk battling the pandemic.

Wee, managing director Dennis Ling and director Royston Ling also contributed a total of RM50,000.

Supreme Consolidated Resources Bhd, a company that deals with import, trading and distribution of frozen, chilled, dairy and dry food products, donated RM100,000 while Wee and director Lim Ah Ted contributed RM40,000.

The donation will also be used to purchase essential medical supplies in collaboration with the SDMC.

Speaking at the handing over of the donations, Wee said the two companies hoped that their contribution would help ease the burden of the state government and Health Ministry in buying medical equipment, medicines, disposable items and other medical necessities.

“We hope that our small contribution will encourage more Sarawakian companies to come forward to stand together with our state government in fighting this unprecedented Covid-19 crisis,” he said.

“This effort is the empathy and solidarity towards the difficulties encountered by the people during this challenging time during the Movement Control Order(MCO)," he added.