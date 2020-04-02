Sabah timber players appeal to be allowed to do partial production, ship ready goods

According to Sabah Timber Industries Association estimates, 100,000 to 120,000 cu metres of felled logs, valued at between RM35 million and RM45 million, are currently sitting idle due to the MCO. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 2 — Sabah Timber Industries Association (STIA) is hoping that the state government will allow the timber industry to begin partial production amid the movement control order (MCO) and to export goods that are ready for shipment.

President Chua Yeong Perng in a statement today said it was vital for the state government to consider STIA’s suggestions as the timber industry’s ability to pay wages to workers in the coming months would be further weakened if remedial action were not taken during and after the MCO period.

“Shipment of ready goods, controlled movement of perishable raw materials (felled logs) and systematic re-starting of manufacturing will go a long way in improving the industry’s ability to maintain and pay its workforce,” he said in a statement today.

According to STIA estimates, there are about 120 containers of products worth RM9 million to RM10 million at the port and various factory locations that have been held back. In addition, 100,000 to 120,000 cu metres of felled logs, valued at between RM35 million and RM45 million, are currently sitting idle due to the MCO.

“The value and quality of the logs continue to deteriorate each week. We expect, overall, these felled logs would have lost at least 15 to 20 per cent of its inherent value. Certain non-durable species have lost nearly all its commercial value by now,” Chua said.

Furthermore, he said, downstream mills now faced the critical problem of wood adhesives expiring.

“If partial production is not permitted over the next few days, it is estimated 964 tonnes (963,000 kg) of plywood and woodworking adhesives will need to be disposed of. The value of adhesives and the disposal cost will come to between RM5 million to RM8 million.

“There is the concern also that Sabah may not have the facilities to dispose of such quantities in such a short time frame,” he said.

Chua suggested that selected factories with expiring adhesives be given restricted production days in order to utilise their adhesive stock.

In the event the MCO is extended beyond April 14, STIA wants the government to allow certain upstream and downstream activities to start.

Chua pointed to other states in Malaysia like Sarawak and Johor, which have permitted scaled down manufacturing operations.

“It is understood that manufacturing in these states are limited within specific timber industrial clusters and a cap has been placed on the number of workers allowed to return to work,” he added.

He also said that the authorities could take the initiative to allow movement of raw materials and manufacturing to progressively start within timber clusters (Keningau, Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park, Ladalam, Kimanis) that are not deemed high risk areas for Covid-19.

Chua said the economic impact of losing four weeks of productivity from March to April would have far-reaching consequences on the forest and timber industry, and potentially more if the MCO were extended.

He said the timber sector currently had about 30,000 full-time employees and 5,000 to 10,000 piecemeal or part-time workers, he added. — Bernama