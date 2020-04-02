Najib’s 1MDB trial to resume April 15

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at Kuala Lumpur High Court March 10, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak who is facing corruption and money laundering charges involving RM2.3 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds has been postponed again.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib said the trial which was supposed to resume before High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah yesterday has been postponed to April 15 following the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“We received an email from the court on March 30 notifying that the trial will resume on April 15," he told Bernama via Whatsapp message today.

The court had previously set March 2-13, 19-20, 23-27 and 30-31; April 1-30; and May 4-8, 11-22 inclusive of Fridays for the 1MDB trial.

The court also fixed the entire month of June, July, August, September and October, including Fridays for the case.

When the hearing resumes, defence lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is expected to continue with cross-examination of the ninth prosecution witness, former 1MDB chief executive officer Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, who has been on the stand since Sept 23 last year.

Najib, 67, faces four charges of abusing his position to obtain gratification totalling RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same money. — Bernama