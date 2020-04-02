Kedah scraps Ramadan, Aidilfitri bazaars this year

Mukhriz said he will ask all local authorities which have taken deposits for bazaar site rental or stalls to refund the payment. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, April 2 — The Kedah government has decided to cancel all Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars in the state this year, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said this decision was made at the state executive council meeting yesterday.

“We want to avoid mass gatherings which can cause the disease to spread.

“We will ask all local authorities (PBT) which have taken deposits for bazaar site rental or stalls to refund the payment,” he told reporters at Wisma Darul Aman here.

Besides that, he said, the state government had also decided to defer the monthly rental payment for the state Public Housing Project (RPA) and the People’s Housing Project (PPR) for six months from April 1 to Sept 30.

“The rental for transit PPR scheme is also exempted (deferred) for six months, as well as the Housing Division (state government) shop rental,” Mukhriz said.

He noted that the suspension of the PPR and RPA rent payments would have a financial impact of RM2.76 million. — Bernama