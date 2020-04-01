Sarawak reports 32 new Covid-19 infections

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah (second from right) visits the Respiratory Clinic at the Indoor Stadium March 24, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office

KUCHING, April 1 — Sarawak recorded another 32 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases today, bringing the state’s total number to 188, state Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said in his daily media briefing.

He said all the new cases were being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“Out of the 32 cases, 31 are from Kuching and one from Kota Samarahan,” Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said.

He said most of the positive cases were those who went to the screening centre at the Youth and Sports Centre at Tun Ahmad Zaidi Road.

Uggah said since March 21, a total of 2,228 people have come visited the screening centre, with 1,160 samples taken.

“Out of that samples, 49 are tested positive, 771 tested negative and 340 are awaiting laboratory test results,” he said.

Uggah urged those who have been in close contacts with confirmed Covid-19 patients to immediately go to the screening centre for samples to be taken from them.

He said this would help break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

Uggah said 66 new cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) were recorded today, for a total of 1,288 cases to date.

He said Kuching district registered the highest number with 55 new PUI cases, followed by Miri six, Samarahan two and one each for Bau, Sri Aman and Bintulu.

Out of 1,288 total number of PUIs, he said 1,045 cases tested negative and 55 others are awaiting laboratory test results.

He also said Kuching district, which has been declared as red zone, has 118 positive Covid-19 cases and the districts or sub-districts which have no positive cases are Bau; Lundu; Asajaya; Saratok; Pusa; Kabong; Maradong; Julau; Pakan; Kanowit; Selangau;Tatau; Sebauh; Daro; Tanjung Manis; Marudi; Subis; Beluru;Telang Usan; Kapit; Belaga; Song; Bukit Mabong; Lubok Antu; and Tebedu.

“I hope the people in these districts or sub-districts, which have been categorised as green zone, will continue to work to retain the status,” he said.

He said this was why the disaster committee banned inter-district travel to stem the spread of Covid-19 to districts which do not have any positive Covid-19 cases.