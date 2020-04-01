Pahang Regent donates six months' royal allowance to state Covid-19 fund

Tengku Hassanal (right) urged the people of Pahang to take care of their health and that of their families and abide by the regulations set by the government. — Foto Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, is contributing six months of his royal allowance, beginning this month, to the state Covid-19 fund.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for the Sultan of Pahang, Datuk Ahmad Khirrizal Ab Rahman, in a media statement today, said Tengku Hassanal hoped donations to the fund could be channeled to those in need soon.

Ahmad Khirrizal said Tengku Hassanal also urged the people of Pahang to take care of their health and that of their families and abide by the regulations set by the government during the movement control order (MCO) period.

“His Highness also pray for the Covid-19 patients in Malaysia, especially in Pahang, that they recover soon and for the frontliners, that they be given the strength and good health to carry out their duties and responsibilities," he added.

The Pahang Covid-19 Fund was launched by the state government last March 23. — Bernama