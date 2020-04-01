Malaysians among foreigners quarantined in India over coronavirus suspicions

Men enter a hospital where a special ward has been set up for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India, March 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, April 1 — Malaysians are among many foreigners have been quarantined in India over coronavirus suspicions and at least one has tested positive.

They came to India recently to participate in Islamic preaching and prayer events of the Tablighi Jamaat organisation.

Many were present at a large gathering, attended by both foreigners and Indians, at the Tabligh centre in New Delhi.

A total of 2,361 people were evacuated from the Tabligh headquarters building, widely known as Markaz, in the city’s Nizamuddin neighbourhood during an evacuation process that lasted 36 hours and ended on Wednesday morning.

Most people were sent to quarantine centres and 617 admitted to hospitals, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.

Some Malaysians, associated with Tabligh, or Islamic missionary work, who attended the Nizamuddin event are under quarantine in Delhi.

A Malaysian woman tested Covid-19 positive in Ranchi in the eastern state of Jharkhand.

Several coronavirus positive cases have been detected among those were present at the Tabligh gathering and police are trying to identify from different locations across.

India’s coronavirus tally reached 1,590 positive cases and 45 deaths until Wednesday afternoon. — Bernama