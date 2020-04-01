In Penang, 24 college students arrested for playing football despite MCO

The police, army and Rela personnel join forces to man road blocks in George Town March 31, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 1 — Police arrested 24 tertiary students yesterday after they were found playing football in Tanjung Bungah in violation of the movement control order.

North-east District Police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said the Tanjung Tokong police station received reports about the group playing at a field at Jalan Cengai here at about 5.30pm yesterday.

He said when the police team went there, the gate to the site was locked and managed to open it after 15 minutes.

“The football field was located within the college compound and it is discovered that all 24 men were college students living in the college hostel,” he said.

The 24 Malaysians, aged between 24 and 48 years’ old, were arrested for breaching the MCO.

Soffian said the incident was investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Rule 11 Prevention of control of infectious diseases (Measures within the infected local areas) Regulations 2020 for violating the MCO.

He said the 24 were all brought to the north-east district police headquarters to have their statements recorded and subsequently released on police bail.

He said investigation papers on the case have been submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office for further action.

Last week, a group of seven was also arrested for playing football in a field in Pulau Tikus. They were subsequently charged and fined RM1,000 each, with jail of between one to two weeks.