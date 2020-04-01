Hundreds more Malaysians to be evacuated from India

Members of the transgender community distribute free facemasks amid concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a market area in Allahabad March 19, 2020. — AFP pic

NEW DELHI, April 1 — Hundreds of stranded Malaysians will be brought home on evacuation flights from India within days.

A flight from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu was scheduled to leave for Kuala Lumpur tonight with 181 people.

Evacuation flights are planned on Saturday and Sunday from New Delhi to Kuala Lumpur, while those stranded in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli will have a chance to leave between tomorrow and Sunday.

Malaysians who return from abroad will be immediately quarantined for 14 days under coronavirus control measures, the Malaysian government has said.

A few Malaysians may decide to delay their return home due to the new rules, according to a person assisting the stranded Malaysians.

Thousands of Malaysians visiting India were stranded in the country after scheduled passenger flights were suspended last month as part of India's Covid-19 fight.

About 1,450 had been evacuated on special flights until Monday.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in India was 1,637 this evening, with the death count numbering 45. — Bernama