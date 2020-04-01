Govt bungalows, transit homes serving as lodgings for frontliners

JPM in a statement today said as of March 31, two government holiday bungalows (RPP) and four transit houses have been provided as accommodation for Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN) frontliners. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, April 1 — The Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) through its Property and Land Management Division (BPH) has extended the government’s boarding facilities and premises for use by frontline workers.

JPM in a statement today said as of March 31, two government holiday bungalows (RPP) and four transit houses have been provided as accommodation for Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN) frontliners.

The accommodation facilities include four apartment units located in Putrajaya, nine deluxe rooms at Cameron Highlands RPP and three deluxe rooms at Penang RPP, it said.

“The gesture is as our show of support and appreciation to the frontline personnel in helping the government contain the spread of Covid-19,” it added.

In addition the Social Welfare Department has been given the permission to use government building (BGS) premises and cafeteria facilities as food collection points for distribution to the public.

The buildings being used are the Bangunan Persekutuan Temerloh/Maran in Pahang; Bangunan Persekutuan Kuala Krai in Kelantan; Wisma Persekutuan Perai Utara in Penang and Wisma Persekutuan Klang in Selangor. — Bernama