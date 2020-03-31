Perak appoints seven exco members

Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad is seen making his way to Istana Kinta in Ipoh March 31, 2020. ― Bernama pic

IPOH, March 31 — Seven state executive council (exco) members took their oaths of office in front of Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at Istana Kinta here today, just a day after Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu announced that the appointments would only be made after the movement control order (MCO) is over.

The Pakatan Nasional (PN) comprises three Umno assemblymen, two Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblymen and two PAS assemblymen.

The Umno assemblymen are its state chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad (Kota Tampan), Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya (Rungkup) and Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin (Kampung Gajah).

The PAS assemblymen are its state commissioner Razman Zakaria (Gunung Semanggol) and state liaison secretary Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin (Selama).

Meanwhile, newcomers from Bersatu Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi (Tualang Sekah) and Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamhari (Kuala Kurau) were also appointed as exco.

Earlier this month, Yunus, a former PKR assemblyman, and Nolee, who was previously Independent, joined Bersatu.

Ahmad Faizal when met outside the palace told reporters that another three exco members will appointed after the MCO is withdrawn.

“We haven’t decided the portfolio for the exco members yet. Today, the Sultan has decreed to appoint seven state assemblymen to field the exco line-up,” he said.

The mentri besar said that he will meet the newly appointed exco members today in order to form a strong team for the people.

“I will release a statement soon on the exco appointment and another statement on the exco portfolios will also be released soon,” he added

Yesterday, Ahmad Faizal said the appointment of exco will only take place after the MCO period ends.

He stressed that the state government is fully functional as the administrative work is carried out by the respective department chiefs.

He also pointed out that there is no time limit to appoint state executive councillors according to the law.