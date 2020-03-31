Food shop worker charged with attempting to murder soldier in Melaka

A food shop employee today pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court to attempting to murder a member of the armed forces at Terendak Camp in Sungai Udang here last week. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, March 31 — A food shop employee today pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court to attempting to murder a member of the armed forces at Terendak Camp in Sungai Udang here last week.

Mohd Haiqal Hamdan, 25, was charged with attempting to murder Alexson Anak Franky, 21, by knocking him down with a red Proton Gen 2 resulting, in the victim sustaining injuries on both legs and may have caused his death, in front of Terendak Camp guardhouse in Sungai Udang here at 4.30 pm on March 23.

The accused was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years upon conviction.

The man also failed to produce his identity card when inspected by a police officer in Jalan Klebang Kecil here at 3 pm on March 24 and under Regulation 25(1) of the National Registration Regulations 1990, the offence is punishable with three years’ imprisonment or a maximum fine of RM20,000 or both if found guilty.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan allowed Mohd Haiqal to go on bail at RM8,000 for all charges with an additional condition that his mother should be the bailor. The court sets May 18 for mention.

Prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor, Puteri Nor Nadia Mohamed Iqbal, while the accused was represented by counsel, S. S. Amritpal Singh. — Bernama