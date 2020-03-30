Putrajaya: Private sector HR staff allowed in offices to process salaries

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock during the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Human resource personnel in private firms may visit their offices for one day either tomorrow or Wednesday to arrange the payment of staff salaries, the Human Resources Ministry announced today.

However, it said only two people at any one time may be in the office premises to work only on the disbursement of salaries.

“To ensure the payment of salaries for workers of the private sector is one according to the law, the government has decided that staff of the finance or human resource departments would be allowed to be present at the office premises.

“ To carry out a specific task which is to coordinate and process their payrolls to be able to pay the salaries of the employees for only one day, either on March 31 or April 1 2020, with the maximum of only two people,” the ministry said in a statement.

The movement control order put in place since March 18 to contain Covid-19 in Malaysia prohibits any non-essential activities including business and office operations.

The HR ministry also instructed employers to prepare a release form or authorisation slip for the employees nominated to process salary payments, which must include the person and company’s complete particulars for verification purposes.

The authorisation letter should also state which department the person represents and must be carried by the employees for presentation during checks by authorities.