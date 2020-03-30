Perak MB: Appointment of state exco only after MCO

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to members of the press after being sworn in as Perak mentri besar at Lanai Casuarina Kuala Kangsar March 13, 2020. —Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 30 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said that the appointment of state executive councillors will only take place after the movement control order (MCO) period ends.

However, Ahmad Faizal stressed that the state government is fully functional as the administrative work is carried out by the respective department chiefs.

He said that the priority now is to fight the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

“There are some who try to create assumptions that Perak has no government.

“However, with the close cooperation of State Secretariat and administration members, I can run the state administration operations smoothly,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Faizal also pointed out that there is no time limit to appoint state executive councillors according to the law.

“However, appointments will definitely take place after MCO is withdrawn by the government. We should deal with Covid-19 outbreak first,” he said.

Following the appointment of Ahmad Faizal as the Mentri Besar on March 13, the Perikatan Nasional bloc, which consist of Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and PAS, yet to have appoint an Exco.