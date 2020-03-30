PBAPP says it will not disconnect water supply during MCO

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has assured consumers that it will not cut off water supply or clamp the meters of consumers. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, March 30 — Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has assured consumers that it will not cut off water supply or clamp the meters of consumers who had defaulted in paying their bills during the movement control order (MCO) period.

PBAPP Chief Executive Officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said all meter clamping and disconnection of water supply operations will be suspended until April 14 as everyone must have water supply when they are staying home during this period.

He said PBAPP will not be conducting meter readings during the MCO and that all bills issued during this period will be based on estimates.

“PBAPP’s nine customer care centres will also remain closed from now to April 14,” he said a statement today.

He said water consumers can pay their water bills online through myPBA, JOMPAY or make cash payments through Pos Malaysia, Paylink kiosks, ATM machines and authorised collection agencies such as Happy Mart.

He added that PBAPP will not be processing new water supply applications during the MCO period as the company needs to focus on its core responsibility of sustaining continuous water supply services for 631,250 registered consumers in Penang.

All of PBAPP’s recreation ares such as the Air Itam Dam, Bukit Dumbar Recreation Park and Teluk Bahang Dam will also remain closed until April 14.

Jaseni stressed that critical water supply operations such as raw water abstraction, water treatment, water distribution to all consumers, pipe repair works, water supply reconnection and 24-hour call centre will be fully operational as usual.