MCO: Selangor cops to increase road closures in stages

Police officers conducting checks at a roadblock during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in seven villages in Hulu Langat, March 30, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, March 30 — Selangor police will increase the number of road closures in several areas in stages, to reduce crowd movement during the movement control order (MCO) period.

State deputy police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said four to five roads in Kota Damansara and Petaling Jaya had been closed for the last few days and road closures in other areas would be announced from time to time.

He said although the move could be seen as inconvenient to residents in the affected areas, it had to be done to ensure more effective control of crowd movement.

“There are too many roads, we can’t close them all. So, we need to close certain roads that will allow police to filter and control public movement.

“The MCO allows the public to go out and purchase essential goods but it should not be abused. For example, if you stay in Kota Damansara, then buy your basic essentials there, instead of giving excuses for having to go to Kepong to purchase them,” he told a press conference today.

Commenting further on the MCO in Selangor, Arjunaidi said that since its implementation on March 18 until yesterday, a total of 364 arrests had been made with regard to not complying with the order and, of the total, 114 were foreigners.

“So far, eight of those arrested have been charged in court under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 7 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Local Infected Areas) 2020,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, a man was arrested after he rammed into a roadblock at the PJS 2 toll in Lebuh Raya Baru Pantai here at about 5.30pm yesterday.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said upon investigation, police found five transparent plastic packages believed to contain 5.1 grammes of ketamine and cash worth RM19,082.

“A urine test carried out on the 23-year-old found him to be positive for methamphetamine and ketamine,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama