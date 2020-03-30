In Penang, Bomba starts Covid-19 sanitisation at two yellow zones

Fire and Rescue Department personnel carry out decontamination work at Tanjung Tokong March 30, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 31 — The Penang Fire and Rescue Department is starting sanitisation works at the two Covid-19 yellow zones in the state, said director Saadon Mokhtar.

The department began with sanitising a hawker complex in Tanjung Tokong this morning.

“We will be conducting sanitisation works at various public places with approval from the city councils and this afternoon, we will be sanitising the Air Itam market,” he told reporters while monitoring the cleanup in Tanjung Tokong.

He said Penang has two yellow zones: Central Seberang Perai on the mainland and the northeast district on the island.

“We will be sanitising two markets in Seberang Perai, at Chai Leng Park and Butterworth, later today too,” he said.

He said the department will work with both city councils to get the necessary approvals before conducting sanitisation works.

All premises scheduled for sanitisation must be vacated, he said.

Saadon also urged groups undertaking independent sanitisation efforts to contact his department to coordinate.

He added that sanitisation works in the state will be conducted regularly, especially at public places frequented by people like wet markets.