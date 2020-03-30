Covid-19: Associations, companies, foundation step forward to aid govt

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam March 22,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Several companies and non-profit organisations have step forward to assist the government in the fight against Covid-19.

The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodites, in a statement today, said the Malaysian Timber Council (MTC), has so far raised RM895,550.00 out of the targeted RM1 million under its own Covid-19 Humanitarian Fund.

The MTC has launched its own fund-raising effort with the cooperation of logging associations and companies nationwide.

“The donation will be channeled to the Ministry of Health, frontline bodies and non-governmental organisations to be delivered to the people in need because of the movement control order (MCO),” the ministry said.

More than 100 logging companies and seven associations have contributed to the fund although their businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are affected by Covid-19.

Another 30 contributing companies are from the furniture sector and 71 from other timber sectors.

The Tencent Foundation has also come to the aid of Malaysia by shipping in 100,000 surgical and N95 respirator masks, which arrived the weekend and will be distributed to the medical frontliners.

In a statement, the foundation said the shipment was made in partnership with China’s Fosun Foundation and with the support of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia

In addition, the Tencent Foundation has pledged US$100 million for the Global Anti-Pandemic Fund in support of international efforts against Covid-19.

“The fund will initially focus on the sourcing and donation of medical supplies, such as personal protective equipment and other essential products, for hospitals and frontline healthcare workers,” it said.

Meanwhile, QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd has delivered more than 10,780 meals to health workers, firemen, policemen, media personnel, public service workers, university students, and needy people at more than 100 locations across 13 states in the country.

KFC and Pizza Hut Malaysia are expected to serve at least 20,000 meals to the frontliners, as well as underprivileged people throughout the MCO period.

MMC Corporation Bhd has donated RM1 million to the Covid-19 Fund launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 11, as well as contributed essential items to the frontliners, namely doctors, nurses and cleaners throughout the country. — Bernama