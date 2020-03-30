Cheneh forest reserve on fire

File picture of firemen containing a secondary forest fire at Jalan Tanjung Kupang in Kampung Pekajang, Gelang Patah in 2019. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

CHUKAI, March 30 — About 50 hectares of a forest reserve in Kampung Ban Ho, Cheneh here has been on fire since this evening.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department Zone 2 head Azman Alias said the cause of the fire was believed to be open burning by irresponsible individuals.

“So far, we have not been able to ascertain the actual area size that’s on fire because of the intense heat and difficulty in entering the forest.

“This evening we went as far in as we could to fight the fire because it was getting dark and that made movement difficult and also dangerous for our men,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

A total of 11 personnel and a fire engine from the Cheneh Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 4pm, he said, adding that the fire spread very fast due to strong winds and dry weather.

Today’s operation was called off at 7pm and would resume at 8am tomorrow. — AFP