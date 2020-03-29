Three from Kedah, another from KL among seven tested positive for Covid-19 in Betong

Datuk Seri Douglas Uggah Embas said Betong has recently registered seven Covid-19 positive cases, including three from Kedah and one from Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama pic

BETONG, March 29 — Betong has recently registered seven Covid-19 positive cases, including three from Kedah and one from Kuala Lumpur, state Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He added the four have a history of participating in a religious gathering in Sri Petaling mosque from February 27 to March 1.

Uggah said the four flew to Sarawak before travelling to Debak town where they spent for a few days.

The four, as well three local residents who tested positive for Covid-19, have been admitted to the Sibu hospital.

A rural development resource centre in Layar has been chosen as a quarantine centre for persons-under-investigation (PUIs) for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Betong Division, said Uggah.

He added that a private company has been engaged to do some renovation works before the centre can take in PUIs. The Layar quarantine centre is located far from the populated areas and it can accommodate 24 persons at any one time.

A total of 210 persons in Betong Division have been ordered to be isolated at one time or another for Covid-19.

Uggah also said that there has been a proposal to turn Dewan Panglima Rentap and Rumah Dayak here as additional centres should the need arise.

He later presented face masks to Betong hospital and Debak sub-district office for distribution to the frontliners.