MCO: Military drones will be ‘eyes’ of authorities, says army chief

Army chief Gen Tan Sri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi speaks to reporters after observing preparations for the operation codenamed ‘Op Penawar’ in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The Malaysian Armed Forces’ (MAF) fleet of drones will be the ‘eyes’ of the authorities during the implementation of the movement control command (MCO), says Army chief Gen Tan Sri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi.

He said the drones would monitor the movement of civilians in the city centre and around the Klang Valley throughout the MCO.

“The use of these drones can save time and cover areas where MAF personnel cannot access.

“We have identified the hotspots and Covid-19 red zones which will be discussed at the highest level before the implementation of this operation,” he told reporters after observing preparations for the operation codenamed ‘Op Penawar’ here last night.

Ahmad Hasbullah also urged the public to comply with the MCO and follow directives issued by the authorities from time to time to help curb the spread of the disease.

“Military personnel have been deployed because there are still civilians who are defying the MCO. We are worried that the MCO period may be extended again until the month of Ramadan which is coming soon. I urge the public to think about this,” he said.

On March 23, the MAF announced it would be using drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to monitor MCO compliance in an effort to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

The drones will be used in 12 areas identified as hotspots, including Lembah Pantai and Titiwangsa. — Bernama