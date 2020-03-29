Doctor, infant child killed in hospital trip to Gua Musang

A medical officer and her child were among the casualties of a accident involving a hospital vehicle en route to Gua Musang in Kelantan March 29, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — A medical officer and her child were among the casualties of a accident involving a hospital vehicle en route to Gua Musang in Kelantan earlier this morning.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the vehicle from Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital in Kuala Krai was sending a visiting team of surgery specialists to the Gua Musang Hospita.

“Medical officer Dr Nooranisah Mohd Razali perished at the scene, while her eight-month old child died at Gua Musang Hospital,” he said in a Facebook post.

The other passengers include one surgery specialist, two medical officers, and two Obstetrics and Gynecology Department medical officers, all who survived along with the driver.

“The police are still investigating the cause of the accident. The ministry wishes to extend its condolences to the husband and family of the late Dr Nooranisah. May the souls of the doctor and her child be blessed and counted among the faithful,” Dr Noor Hisham said.