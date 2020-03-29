Covid-19: Housing Ministry to carry out disinfection operation at ‘hotspots’ nationwide

Workers from the local authority’s health unit spray disinfectant in the Selayang wet market, Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) will carry out “Public Disinfection Operation” at hotspot locations in the red and orange zones nationwide, in collaboration with the local government authorities (PBT) and solid waste management concession companies.

Its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the integrated operation, conducted by the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) and SWCorp, will also be carried out at the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) located in the red zone.

“JBPM’s hazardous materials team (Hazmat) will carry out disinfection at high-risk locations,” she said in a message aired on television today.

She also said that the ministry continued to carry out solid waste management and public cleansing operation in states which adopted 672 Act during the period of the movement control order (MCO).

“The ministry has also directed PBTs to play their role in the states where 672 Act is not applicable,” she said, adding that the local authorities are empowered to take action against offences committed under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

She also said the ministry was currently developing standard operating procedures for Essential Services Operation to make it easier for members of the public to comply with regulations and safety measures put in place by the authorities.

Zuraida said KPKT facilities such as the Fire and Rescue Academy and local authority training centres (I-KPKT) could be converted into a quarantine centre.

“I hope that all local authorities carry out their duties as usual to ensure the level of cleanliness of the community is maintained during the MCO. At the same time, the community is asked to cooperate to keep their area clean to prevent this outbreak,” she added. — Bernama