NSC may announce fresh SOP for MCO tomorrow, says defence minister

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The National Security Council will announce a new standard operating procedure (SOP) that could see added restrictions to the ongoing movement control order (MCO), Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said today.

The new restrictions could entail shorter operating hours for markets or eateries, the senior minister said.

However, he denied that the government plans to impose a curfew or declare an emergency — a rumour that has been circulating ever since the armed forces were deployed to assist the police last Sunday.

“I am stating here that any news about a curfew or of us declaring an emergency, that all shops and markets will be shut down, are fake,” he told a media briefing in Putrajaya.

“We will announce the new SOP either tomorrow or on Monday,”

