Nekmat provides free home delivery of fish, seafood in Klang Valley

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Those living in the Klang Valley can now get their supply of frozen fresh fish and seafood (QFish) without having to leave the comfort of their homes during the movement control order (MCO) period.

This is because the National Fishermen’s Association (Nekmat) is providing free delivery service and all that customers have to do is to place their orders online at www.nekmatbiz.com.my.

“All our items will be advertised on the Nekmat Facebook page daily from 7 am to 1 pm, with some fish being sold at RM4 per kilogramme,” said Nekmat chairman Abdul Hamid Bahari in a statement today.

He added that deliveries would be sent from the Taman Wahyu Nekmat Collection and Distribution Centre here.

Abdul Hamid, who said they have 50 tonnes of QFish in stock, added that Nekmat would buy fresh fish from fishermen and send them straight to their storage before delivering it to customers. — Bernama