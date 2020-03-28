Health D-G: Govt ready to implement enhanced MCO if cases surge in hotspots

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the government is monitoring all hotspots and is prepared to implement enhanced movement control order measures in those areas in the event of a surge in positive Covid-19 cases. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The government is monitoring all hotspots and is prepared to implement enhanced movement control order (EMCO) measures in those areas in the event of a surge in positive Covid-19 cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said during the Health Ministry’s (MOH) daily press conference the EMCO would be required to stop the infection rate from spiking among the population.

“We are watching, observing, monitoring very closely all hotspots. Should there be a surge in cases in a district or kampung, then action will be taken.

“This is not only from the MOH, but a collective decision that has been made, a cohesive action plan together with RELA and the police and based on our action plan,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Previously, his ministry had implemented the EMCO at two hotspots in Simpang Renggam, Johor that saw a surge of 74 cases over a two-day period.

Dr Noor Hisham said the government believed that there are four clusters of the tabligh group which had attended a mass gathering at the Jamek Seri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur from February 27 to March 1.

“By doing so, we are not allowing anyone in or out of that area. We hope to do deep cleaning as soon as possible and break the chain of transmissions in the two kampungs,” he said.

At the same time, the MOH has also mapped all the zones and hotspots and is working hard to bring down the cases in hotspots while ensuring that green zones remain infection-free.

Dr Noor Hisham said the government has taken note of China’s strategy in battling the pandemic by locking down three provinces in order to protect other parts of the country, especially Beijing.

Malaysia is applying the same practice to protect its green zones by enhancing the MCO at critical hotspot areas.