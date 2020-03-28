All wet markets in Kuching to be closed? Fake news, say Sarawak police

Sarawak police are in the process of identifying the individuals who spread fake news on social media that all the wet markets in Kuching would be closed for 10 days. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, March 28 — Sarawak police are in the process of identifying the individuals who spread fake news on social media that all the wet markets in Kuching would be closed for 10 days, from Monday, Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar said tonight.

“We will arrest them, and they will face the full force of the law,” he said in a statement.

Dev Kumar stressed that the news, which has now gone viral, is fake and could cause confusion and anxiety among the public.

“The police have confirmed that the news is fake,” he said, asking Sarawakians not to be worried about the fake news.

“We also appeal to individuals to stop circulating the fake news on social media as it can create panic,” he said.

Separately, state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian condemned the irresponsible sharing of fake news on social media.

“Totally irresponsible,” he said on his Facebook page.

He appealed to the people not to add any more unnecessary hardship to the suffering of Sarawakians.

“No rumours,” he wrote.

“Other than Covid-19, there’s another virus out there that needs to be stopped from spreading, causing suffering.

“It’s called #FakeNews,” he said.