No water rationing in Penang

A signage indicating water levels at Teluk Bahang, Air Itam and Mengkuang dams is pictured in Penang January 15, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 27 — The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has assured Penangites that there will not be water rationing during the movement control order (MCO).

PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa ensured a constant supply of water to all 631,250 registered water consumers in Penang.

“PBAPP is adhering to the Penang state government’s policy of no water rationing, especially during this time when water consumers are asked to stay home to fight Covid-19,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said PBAPP has lodged a police report against fake allegations in the form of an audio recording that was making the rounds on social media.

In the audio recording, the person alleged that water supply operations in Penang will stop very soon and that there would be no water supply.

“PBAPP would like to state clearly that the above-mentioned allegations are unfounded, untrue and totally irresponsible,” he said.

He stressed that it is fake news and hoped the police will investigate the matter.

As at March 26, the effective capacities of Penang’s three dams are at 37.2 per cent (Air Itam Dam), 23.1 per cent (Teluk Bahang Dam) and 69.3 per cent (Mengkuang Dam).

He said the level of Sungai Muda, which is Penang’s primary raw water resource, was 1.55m.

“PBAPP was able to extract raw water that Penang needed daily from the river,” he said.

He added that whenever there was a shortfall from Sungai Muda, they could take water from the Mengkuang Dam to ensure that there is sufficient raw water for the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant that produces more than 80 per cent of Penang’s treated water.

Jaseni said the inter-monsoon season is expected to begin today and the weather is forecasted to be stormy and rainy.

“We may look forward to some rainfall in the catchment areas of Penang’s dams soon,” he said.

He said hoped the rainfall will be enough to raise the effective capacities of Penang’s dams.



