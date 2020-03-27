Health D-G welcomes allowance for medical workers

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 27, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah welcomed the Covid-19 stimulus package — particularly the segment where the Health Ministry’s medical staff will be receiving extra allowances.

In his daily Covid-19 press conference update, the ministry’s director-general said that his team have been working not only for the past month but ever since the disease began peaking into a pandemic.

“That’s very welcome because our nurses and staff have been working round the clock for the past four months. It is a form of appreciation over the kindness they have contributed; sacrificed their time with their families and their time,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled a RM250 billion Covid-19 economic stimulus package.

Under the economic aid, government healthcare workers will receive a special RM600 monthly allowance starting April 1 this year.

Other frontliners in the war against Covid-19 such as the military, the police, customs officials, public defence force and RELA members will receive a special allowance of RM200 a month starting April 1.

Putrajaya had also approved an additional RM1 billion for the Health Ministry to purchase equipment it requires to treat the disease.