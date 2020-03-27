Court remands seven men caught playing football, jogging for four days in defiance of MCO

Seven men who were arrested by the police were seen at the Magistrate’s Court in George Town March 27, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 27 — Seven men caught playing football and jogging in a field along DS Ramanathan Road yesterday was remanded for four days for violating the movement control order (MCO).

Magistrate Nur Azzuin Abdul Moati gave the remand order after the seven, aged between 23 and 56 years old, were brought to the court at about 10.20am today.

Earlier Northeast District Police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said a police patrol team caught the men playing football and jogging in the field at about 6.10pm yesterday.

“They were immediately arrested and brought to the police station,” he said.

Six of the men were believed to be playing football while one was jogging in the field.

Soffian said all seven, aged between 23 and 56 years old will be investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code for committing a negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life.

The section carries with it a jail sentence of up to six months or with fine or both, upon conviction.

They will also be investigated under Section 7(1) Prevention of control of infectious diseases (Measures within the infected local areas) Regulations 2020 for violating the MCO.