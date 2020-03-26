Senior minister: RM5.7m Covid-19 fund to be distributed to the poor

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry will disburse money collected under Putrajaya’s Covid-19 Fund to the poor and the needy.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a press conference today that the fund has gathered RM8.129 million.

“Seventy per cent, which is RM5.68 million, will be used at this early stage to help the public, especially the poor who have been affected by the restrictions that we have introduced.

“The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry will distribute food items to these poor people and to those who qualify.

“They will make their own announcement on this,” said Ismail Sabri.

He added that the special task force meeting had also discussed the logistics of handing out free face masks to 8.63 million households nationwide.

The masks will be delivered through each state and district’s disaster committee the moment the government receives the mask that they have ordered.

Ismail Sabri also stressed that Putrajaya purchased the masks and did not get them for free.



