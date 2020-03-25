Home minister reveals 94 investigation papers on fake Covid-19 news opened so far

Malaysian Armed Forces and police personnel man a roadblock amid heavy traffic along the LDP in Petaling Jaya on March 25, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — A total of 94 investigation papers have been opened by the authorities looking into offences related to the spreading of fake news about the Covid-19 outbreak, revealed Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

In his warning to the public, he said that of the 94 investigations, six cases have already been charged in court, with five of the accused pleading guilty. Around 80 are still under investigation.

“There are still many who share fake news.

“A message to the people: if you see it and think it is illogical, please do not share it and make it go viral.

“This is called the breaking news syndrome, but I plead to you, do not spread fake news,” he said.

Hamzah warned that action can be taken by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for offences under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“People have to be disciplined and tell themselves this (Covid-19) is a real threat, and spreading fake news will not help,” he said.