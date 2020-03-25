PM to announce more comprehensive Covid-19 economic stimulus March 27

A Foodpanda rider is pictured in Kuala Lumpur on day seven of the movement control order in Kuala Lumpur March 24, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — A more comprehensive economic stimulus package for Malaysians will be revealed this Friday instead of March 30 as previously expected.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin disclosed the new date after announcing the extension of the movement control order to April 14, in a special address at the midway point of the original two-week period today.

“My officers in the Finance Ministry are working tirelessly to prepare an economic stimulus package that will benefit everyone.

“Whether you are a taxi driver, grab driver, farmer, restaurant operator, nasi lemak seller, pisang goreng seller, burger seller or salaried employees, the government will try its very best to ensure all you will benefit from this.InsyaAllah, no one will be left behind,” he said.

On Monday, Muhyiddin said that he could announce a more comprehensive economic stimulus package and people’s aid (bantuan rakyat) on March 30, in light of the current Covid-19 economic situation which has affected many.

Today, Muhyiddin also urged zakat collection centres nationwide to play a more proactive role in helping the hardcore poor, which he believed were facing tremendous hardships due to the nationwide shutdown of all non-essential activities.

He also appealed to non-governmental organisations to contribute to the needy regardless of race and religion during this trying moment.

“The difficulties they are facing are unprecedented. And I believe all of you can do something meaningful to ease their burden,” he added.

Malaysia today entered the eighth day of the original two-week MCO introduced to contain and break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

Up to 5pm yesterday, Malaysia recorded 1,624 Covid-19 infections with 1,426 active cases and a total of 183 patients recovered.

As of today, a total of 17 fatalities related to Covid-19 was recorded.



