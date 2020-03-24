

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the allocation would be disbursed to the assemblymen, including from the Opposition and Independent, of RM20,000 each, beginning tomorrow.



“It is being processed by the state’s Finance Office. Everyone will receive the same amount of fund to be used for their constituents who are in need during these hard times,” he said when appearing as a guest in an interview with Perakfm radio here today.



Meanwhile, he said as of now, the Perak Government Disaster Fund has received RM800,000 in donations from various quarters, including from the private sector.



Ahmad Faizal said the fund would be used to help frontliners such as doctors, nurses, as well as the police, members of the Civil Defence Force and the People's Volunteer Corps (Rela), as well as others, who working round-the clock to address the Covid-19 crisis.



“We will provide give financial assistance or pocket money to them,” he said, adding that one million pair of gloves would be handed over to Perak Health Department by tomorrow.



For other types of assistance announced by the state government previously, Ahmad Faizal said the public could contact their respective district offices for further information.



Prior to this, Ahmad Faizal had announced several initiatives, including a special one-off aid of RM500 for 4,000 hawkers and petty traders who have registered with the local government.



As of 12pm yesterday, 81 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in Perak. — Bernama