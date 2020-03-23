Terengganu announces phase two of Covid-19 stimulus package

People shopping at the Gong Pauh wholesale wet market in Kuala Terengganu March 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 23 — The Terengganu state government today announced its second phase of ‘Terengganu Cakna Covid-19’ stimulus package to ease the burden of the people due to the spread of the pandemic.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said under phase two, the state government agreed to defer rentals and loan repayments involving its agencies for April and May.

Those who will benefit are residents of the People’s Housing Programme (PPR), low-cost housing project (RKR) and affordable housing scheme (RMM).

Also included are Yayasan Terengganu borrowers and residents of Desa Keluarga Yayasan Pembangunan Keluarga, he said in a posting on his official Facebook page today.

The Mentri Besar said the state government had also agreed to defer monthly rental for business premises under Yayasan Pembangunan Usahawan.

Yesterday, Terengganu unveiled the first phase of the stimulus package which involves an allocation of RM640,000. — Bernama