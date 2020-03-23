Covid-19 aid package for frontline personnel, households and business communities, says Sarawak CM

Abang Johari announced a discount for domestic, commercial and industrial consumers of between 5 per cent and 25 per cent for their monthly electricity bill. — AFP pic

KUCHING, March 23 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today announced that the proactive measures under the Special Aid Package are targeted at frontline personnel, households and business communities who at this time need support the most.

He said all the measures are applicable for six months, from April to September this year.

He said measure number one is a discount for domestic, commercial and industrial consumers of between 5 per cent and 25 per cent for their monthly electricity bill.

“The discounts will benefit 686,847 users throughout Sarawak,” he told reporters after chairing the state ministerial meeting here.

The chief minister said the average cost for the monthly electricity bill discount is RM27.8 million and the cumulative cost of discounts amounts to RM166.8 million.

He added this special one-off discount will be borne by the Sarawak government.

