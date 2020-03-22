Singaporeans evacuated from Iran: Singapore expresses deepest appreciation to Malaysia

The special aircraft of the mission from Tehran landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airports at 6.34am carrying 46 Malaysians, eight Singaporeans, and an Indonesian. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SINGAPORE, March 22 — The Singapore government expressed its deepest appreciation to the Malaysian government and the Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran for accepting its request to help evacuate the Singaporeans from Iran, according to the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry’s spokesperson said eight Singaporeans have safely arrived in Kuala Lumpur, from Tehran, after boarding a repatriation flight arranged by the Malaysian government for its nationals.

“The Singaporeans will serve a 14-day quarantine in Kuala Lumpur, as required by the Malaysian health authorities before returning to Singapore,” said the spokesperson in a statement issued here.

According to Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the special aircraft of the mission from Tehran landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airports at 6.34am carrying 46 Malaysians, eight Singaporeans, and an Indonesian. — Bernama