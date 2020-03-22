Maybank says two employees positive for Covid-19, necessary action taken

Maybank today confirmed that one employee each at its Auto Finance Sibu Central (AFSC) branch in Sarawak and Dataran Maybank in Bangsar here were tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and are currently receiving medical attention at government hospitals. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Maybank today confirmed that one employee each at its Auto Finance Sibu Central (AFSC) branch in Sarawak and Dataran Maybank in Bangsar here were tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and are currently receiving medical attention at government hospitals.

The employee from AFSC had been on home-quarantine since March 14, when a family member was confirmed as positive. The employee was tested and confirmed as negative at that point.

While the employee continued the home-quarantine, a subsequent test result released on March 20 confirmed that the employee was positive, it said in a statement here today.

The employee at Dataran Maybank was unwell on March 18 following exposure to an infected family member who tested positive on March 18. The employee immediately underwent medical screening and was home-quarantined. The test results received on March 20 were positive.

“As per Maybank’s standard procedure, immediate contact tracing had been triggered to inform those who had close contact with the two employees, and they have been on home-quarantine and are undergoing medical screening,” it said.

The bank’s Sibu Central branch (above which the AFSC is located) and the AFSC will be closed until March 31, 2020 for sanitisation and deep cleaning. Customers may undertake their transactions at the Sibu branch located about 800 metres away, or any other branch, or use the bank’s online/electronic banking platforms.

Maybank assured the public that it strictly adheres to the required health guidelines and has in place its business continuity plan to ensure the continued provision of essential banking services.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, the bank said, it has from January 2020 taken the prescribed precautionary and hygiene measures across its operations to mitigate any health risks arising from the spread of the virus.

It said aside from routinely sanitising its offices, all customer-facing employees have been provided personal protection equipment.

Hand sanitisers are provided for staff use and daily temperature checks are also being carried out in efforts to ensure the well-being of staff and customers, it noted.

The bank will continue to undertake the necessary measures as long as they are required as the safety of its customers and employees are paramount, it added. — Bernama