In Penang, cops to increase security at hospitals together with army

Army trucks are seen entering the compound of the Northeast District Police Station for a briefing session in George Town March 22, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 22 — The police, with the assistance of the Armed Forces, will set up a mobile police station at government hospitals in the state as a safety measure.

Northeast District Police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said a mobile police station will be set up at the Penang Hospital.

“This is due to complains that there could be commotions at the hospitals by patients who are there for testing,” he said during a briefing session with the army at the northeast district police headquarters.

He said the mobile police station will be stationed there 24 hours so there will be three shifts of eight hours for those on duty.

“We will need four army personnel to assist us at the mobile police stations at the hospital for each shift,” he said.

He added that there are 10 Covid-19 patients being treated in Penang Hospital and reminded those on duty there to be careful due to the high risks.

He also asked the army to assist the police to patrol recreational sites such as the hiking trails to Penang Hill, public parks and other popular jogging spots.

“There are still many hikers who think this is a holiday and have continued hiking so we will need to be stationed at the entrance of these trails, maybe for four hours every morning, to stop them,” he said.

Other sites they will be checking included Botanic Gardens and Karpal Singh Drive.

It is understood that army personnel arrived in Penang around noon and those in the northeast district are starting their shifts with the police at 3pm today.

Soffian also briefed the army personnel on the different shifts and roadblock locations they will need to assist in the district.