Covid-19 screening centre at Sarawak General Hospital now relocated to Youth and Sports Centre

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah (centre), with Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian (left) and State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, speaking to reporters in Kuching January 29, 2020. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 22 — State Disaster Management Committee today said the Covid-19 screening centre at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) has been relocated to the state Youth and Sports Centre at Palm Road.

“The new venue has a more conducive and safer environment,” the committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah explained.

He advised those who have been in close or had casual contacts with participants from any five identified Covid-19 clusters to visit the centre for screening.

He said the centre has two sections; one section for those who have been in close or casual contacts with Covid-19 cases but have no symptoms of the sickness while the other is for those with symptoms.

“It is crucial that they come personally,” he said after chairing a daily meeting of the disaster committee.

Uggah, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said it is not possible to send medical officers to the homes of those who are down with fever or for them to make appointments to visit the centre.

He said those with any Covid-19 symptoms should go immediately to the four designated Covid-19 hospitals in Sarawak.

He said they are SGH, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu hospitals.

He also said all private hospitals should advise patients with Covid-19 infection symptoms to rush to the government hospitals for treatment.

On another matter, Uggah said there are now 125 people at the six quarantine centres in the state since yesterday.

He added Kuching has the highest number with 37 at its two centres followed by Sibu with 29 and Miri, 23.

He said Limbang has 13 and Lawas, 19 people..

Meanwhile, the state Health Department is looking at the possibility of setting up a temporary respiratory clinic in Kuching in the next two days.

“Anyone with respiratory complaints can visit the clinic,” Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said.

“We would like to thank the public for continuing to abide by the various measures introduced under the Restricted Movement Order.

“Please stay at home,” he said.