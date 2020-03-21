Covid-19: Sabah imposes new restrictions

Travellers being screened by Health Ministry officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport January 24, 2020. Sabah has issued new restrictions today including a 14-day quarantine at the nearest quarantine centres for all individuals arriving from abroad. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

KOTA KINABALU, March 21 — In a bid to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the Sabah government has issued several new restrictions today including a 14-day quarantine at the nearest quarantine centres for all individuals arriving from abroad.

State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said in line with the decision of the National Security Council yesterday, the state government would implement the move from tomorrow until March 31 for all individuals entering the state by air, sea, river and land.

“In addition, the inter-district public jetties will be closed to the public.

“The state government has decided that inter-district public jetties in Kudat, Sipitang, Kota Kinabalu, Lahad Datu, Sandakan and Tawau will be closed from March 22 to 31, except for emergency cases,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the state government had also ordered all districts to impose roadblocks with immediate effect.

“Thus far, only 17 districts have implemented roadblocks to reduce the movement of vehicles carried out by the Royal Malaysia Police and the Road Transport Department,” he said. — Bernama